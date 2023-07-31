Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

University, apartment building hit in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv, Kherson, Kryvyi Rih

At least three were killed, and 36 injured in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities in the night and morning of 31 July
byAlya Shandra
31/07/2023
2 minute read
Kryvyi Rih Russian missile strike
The nine-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih hit by a Russian missile in the morning of 31 July. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets
In the morning and night of 31 July, Russia launched a string of rocket and missile attacks on cities in the south and east of Ukraine.

In Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, missiles that were likely ballistic, as per Air Force Spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, struck a nine-story apartment building, causing a fire and ruining apartments between the fourth and ninth floors.

As of 10:35, two Ukrainians were reportedly killed in the strike. 31 are injured, including four children They have torn and cut wounds, fractures, and mine-blast injuries; two are in serious condition, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Lysak.

The other missile struck a four-story university building nearby, destroying the top two floors.

Russia also struck hit the south-Ukrainian city of Kherson with unguided Grad rockets, killing a municipal worker, Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.

The attack took place around 8:20. Four more municipal workers were injured, and were hospitalized, according to city official Roman Mrochko.

Earlier, at around midnight, Russia attacked the east-Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, which fly via a ballistic trajectory and which Ukraine cannot shoot down with its conventional air defense means. The missiles were launched from the neighboring Belgorod Oblast. One of them hit a warehouse, causing a fire and injuring its security guard. One more missile hit a private house. 

Ukraine’s air defense capabilities were boosted greatly with the delivery of Patriot air defense systems, which allow it to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles. However, currently, only two systems are in place, ten fewer than is needed to cover all of Ukraine’s territory, according to Zelenskyy staffer Mykhailo Podoliak.

As well, it is unlikely that the sophisticated yet costly Patriot missiles will enable Ukraine to fully ward off the Russian S-200 attacks. Russia has a vast arsenal of these air defense missiles that were redesigned to strike land targets, and uses them to constantly hit the frontline cities. 

Ukraine needs 12 Patriot systems to protect all territory – Zelenskyy staffer

 

