General Staff: Russia launches 57 air strikes within 24 hours

Russian Armed Forces launched two missile strikes and almost 57 air strikes against Ukraine within the last 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 6 October 2023.

The Russian army continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and shells both military and civilian objects, which results in civilian casualties, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult, according to the General Staff.

Within 24 hours, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 43 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Last night, the Russian Army used 33 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones to strike targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 25 Shaheds, according to the General Staff.

Over the last day, there were around 28 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks northeast of Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army failed to regain lost ground south of Andriyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian attacks near Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novomykhailivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Pisky-Radkivsky, Ivanivka, Podoly, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over 15 settlements, including Kamiyanka, Dvorichna, Berestove, Kyslivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russia’s Air Force carried out an air strike near Avdiyivka. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Sievierne.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Ukrainian army repelled five Russian attacks near Makiyivka in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than ten towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Oblast and north of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Vodiane in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Storozheve, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 15 settlements, including Vovkivka, Stepne, Novodmitrivka, and Popivka in the Sumy Oblast and Vovchansk, Hatyshche, and Zemlianky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Kherson and Antonivka in the Kherson Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, and three air defense systems, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed an area of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, a command post, an ammunition depot, and 6 artillery systems, and an electronic warfare station, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

