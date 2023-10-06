Ukraine uses drones equipped with AI to destroy military targets

Ukraine’s Armed Forces started to use drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), according to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Ukrainian Army has already been provided with almost 2,000 reconnaissance drones that identify targets using AI, Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

The Autel EVO MAX 4T drones were purchased at the expense of Ukraine’s state program, the Army of Drones, according to Fedorov.

“Every week, we [the Army of Drones – ed.] send large-scale batches of drones to the frontline, and our drones continue to set new records. Last week alone, the Ukrainian soldiers hit 220 pieces of Russian equipment with the help of our drones,” Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The Autel EVO MAX 4T drones have cameras with a thirtyfold zoom, allowing drone operators to conduct reconnaissance without flying close to Russian positions. These drones will help Ukrainian troops to safely conduct reconnaissance, adjust artillery, and locate well-camouflaged Russian targets using AI. The artificial intelligence of the drones automatically detects different types of targets, tracks them at high altitudes, and transmits data. Then Ukrainian kamikaze drones and artillery destroy the targets, according to Mykhailo Fedorov.

