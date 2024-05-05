Russia hits central Kharkiv with three gliding bombs, injuring at least ten civilians

At about 14:15, Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov warned that Kharkiv City was under a Russian attack. It was later reported that a residential area was targeted in an attack. The city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the central part of the city, particularly a residential district, was struck. Syniehubov specified that the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was hit, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure, although specific details were not provided.
Russian attacks kill two, injure 11 civilians; Ukraine downs 12/15 “kamikaze” drones
As Ukraine repels a Russian suicide drone attack on three regions, Russia's shelling and bomb attack kill two civilians elsewhere.