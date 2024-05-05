Eng
Esp

Russia hits central Kharkiv with three gliding bombs, injuring at least ten civilians

Russia has bombarded Kharkiv again with three aerial bombs, injuring at least 10 civilians. The city is continuously targeted since 2022. Today’s attack targeted residential areas in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Yuri Zoria
05/05/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s aerial bomb attack on central Kharkiv on the afternoon of 5 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/Олег Синєгубов
At about 14:15, Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov warned that Kharkiv City was under a Russian attack.  It was later reported that a residential area was targeted in an attack. The city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the central part of the city, particularly a residential district, was struck. Syniehubov specified that the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was hit, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure, although specific details were not provided.

Since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been a primary target of artillery, rocket, bomb, and missile fire. While the intensity of shelling decreased after a key village near Kharkiv was liberated in May 2022, Russian forces continued their assaults with S-300 missile systems and later Shahed drones. Attacks escalated in March as Russia intensified its missile and drone strikes, and resumed bombing the city.

At 17:30, Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces launched three KAB gliding bomb strikes on the center of Kharkiv, causing significant damage to over 15 multi-story residential buildings, private homes, vehicles, a defunct sports complex, and office buildings. He noted that among the 10 casualties, one woman is in critical condition; her identity is still being confirmed.

Additionally, two men and a woman are currently receiving medical treatment in a facility, and are in stable condition. The other victims received immediate medical assistance at the scene, according to the regional leader.

