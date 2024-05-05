Russia hits central Kharkiv with three gliding bombs, injuring at least ten civilians

At 17:30, Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces launched three KAB gliding bomb strikes on the center of Kharkiv, causing significant damage to over 15 multi-story residential buildings, private homes, vehicles, a defunct sports complex, and office buildings. He noted that among the 10 casualties, one woman is in critical condition; her identity is still being confirmed.

Additionally, two men and a woman are currently receiving medical treatment in a facility, and are in stable condition. The other victims received immediate medical assistance at the scene, according to the regional leader.

