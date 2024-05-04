Eng
Russian attack on Kharkiv enterprise injures 6 employees, huge smoke visible 10km away

Firefighters contain threat of blaze spreading to residential areas after ongoing three-hour battle.
Euheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2024
A huge smoke plume visible from 10km away in Kharkiv after Russian attack on 4 May. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram
A Russian strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv left six employees injured with explosive wounds and burns after a massive fire erupted, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration. 

Kharkiv’s proximity to Russia makes intercepting such strikes extremely difficult, leaving civilians vulnerable to the relentless Russian shelling despite Ukraine’s efforts.

“Among them [injured employees] are four women aged 39, 36, 21, and 18, and two 21-year-old men. The victims have explosive injuries,” he wrote on Telegram.

The flames initially spread from the enterprise to a nearby private yard, completely destroying a bathhouse. However, firefighters stated that the threat of the fire spreading further to residential areas has been contained, despite their ongoing three-hour battle against the blaze, which has produced a towering column of black smoke visible from 10 kilometers away.

