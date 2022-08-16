Latvians started their crowdfunding to buy a Bayraktar drone for Ukraine. A musician Ralfs Eilands recorded a video, launching the campaign. In total, “Latvian Bayraktar” wants to collect EUR 5,000,000. Similar campaigns succeeded in Poland & Lithuania, while in Ukraine the campaign by Serhiy Prytula crowdfunded for three Bayraktars.
Latvians started their crowdfunding campaign to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukrainian army
