Azovstal defender receives a top award of French photography contest

Defender of Mariupol and photographer of the Azov Regiment Dmytro Kozatskyi, known as “Orest” won the gold prize in the press/war category of The Prix de la Photographie photography contest held in Paris for a series of images from Azovstal plant ‘The Light will win’.

He also took second place in the general category of the contest. Currently, Dmytro Kozatskyi, like all Azovstal defenders, is in Russian captivity.