Sullivan dismisses standalone Israel aid bill as a “ploy”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed a bill introduced by US House Speaker Mike Johnson, aimed at providing aid to Israel separately from Ukraine, as a “ploy.”

The US has been Ukraine’s biggest financial supporter amid Russia’s invasion, yet the Pentagon has depleted Ukraine aid funds by the end of 2023, while the US Congressional Republicans have been stalling the approval of new aid funding for months. The lack of military aid degrades Ukraine’s military capabilities, benefitting Russia.

On 3 February, US House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the stand-alone bill to provide aid to Israel separated from the security assistance package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US southern border, proposed by President Joe Biden months ago.

Asked if President Biden would sign the bill if it reaches his desk, Sullivan characterized it as an unserious response to America’s national security challenges.