Ukraine’s stockpile of air defense missiles may be exhausted as soon as next month without urgent American resupply, the New York Times reports, citing sources among American officials.

Recently, the Russian army has taken the initiative on the front lines across most sectors, placing particular strain on the Ukrainian military in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Despite this, Russian troops have failed to achieve any major tactical successes or breakthroughs.

“American officials assess that, without replenishment, Ukraine has enough air defenses to last until only next month. By next month, Ukraine could struggle to conduct local counterattacks, and by early summer, its military might have difficulty rebuffing Russian assaults” states the NYT.

The NYT article, which focuses on recent reshuffles in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ leadership, notes that a potential shortage of ammunition, along with fatigue and personnel shortages, could become a major problem for the Ukrainian army in the near future.

“Western officials and military experts have warned that without US assistance, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility later this year,” states the NYT.

It is noted that Ukraine has at least two months’ worth of ammunition and other necessary materials.

Due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans, the US Congress has yet to approve funds for Ukraine aid in 2024. The Biden administration had previously requested about $61 billion. The Senate is currently considering a bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but it is unclear whether it will pass.

President Biden has repeatedly urged Congress to approve funding for Ukraine, pointing out the extreme importance of American aid. Meanwhile, other Ukrainian partners, particularly EU nations, are continuing deliveries of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv, but on a much smaller scale than potential US assistance.

On Saturday, top Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia, said he was confident that in the next two months, the United States will approve funding for Ukraine and the suspended shipments will resume. Arakhamia emphasized that Ukraine has enough resources for two months “so we feel safe.”

