Huge explosion happened on the territory of Zagorsk military factory near Moscow

A huge explosion happened at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant plant near Moscow, according to multiple videos on 9 August 2023.
byBohdan Ben
09/08/2023
Explosion at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant near Moscow
Explosion at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, 9 August 2023. Source: t.me/vchkogpu
The factory had contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is part of Shvabe Holding, which produces sights, thermal imagers, laser rangefinders, and other similar products. Shvabe Holding, in turn, is part of Russian State Corporation Rostec. Rostec comprises about 800 enterprises, which together form 15 holding companies, mostly in the defense-industry complex.

This particular Zagorsk factory was already on fire on 9 June 2022, as per Defense Express. Then, a fire started on the roof of a production premises.

Due to a powerful explosion, windows were broken in neighboring buildings. After the explosion, a total evacuation was announced, while military forces and the head of the district arrived at the location, Russian media RIA Novosti reported.

Russian media TASS also wrote that the “human factor” became the cause of the explosion. The explosion itself reportedly happened in the hangar with pyrotechnics.

At the same time, the Russian Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU claims it spoke to the employees of one of the workshops who say that something flew into it.

Something flew. First, there was a whistle, then the light flashed and an explosion… Both magnesium and gunpowder were [stored] there,” an employee said.

As was reported, Ukraine conducted a drone attack on Moscow a few hours before the explosion, on the night of 9 August 2023, which Moscow authorities claimed to have repelled. Also, several drones attacked Moscow on 30 July and 1 August 2023, damaging one of the Russian Ministry of Defense buildings and Moscow City highrise, where several Russian ministries have offices.

