Zelenskyy: No Russia talks without position of strength for Ukraine

The Ukrainian President emphasized that Western partners should continue recognising Russia as the aggressor to reach a “just peace.”
byVira Kravchuk
16/11/2024
3 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ukrainske Radio
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established clear prerequisites for potential negotiations with Russia, emphasizing Ukraine’s need for strength and international support, according to statements made in an interview with Ukrainske Radio.

This comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 15 November, marking their first direct communication in nearly two years. While Scholz urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine, withdraw Russian troops, and engage in negotiations with Ukraine for a “just and lasting peace,” the Russian leader asserted that any peace agreement should acknowledge Russia’s territorial gains and security demands, including Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership.

The Ukrainian leader identified two fundamental conditions for negotiations: Ukraine must not face Russia alone, and it must negotiate from a position of strength. 

“Ukraine must not be alone with Russia, and Ukraine must be strong. How can there be negotiations with a killer? If we talk to Putin under our current conditions, without being strengthened, this is a losing position for Ukraine from the start. This isn’t about a just peace,” Zelenskyy said to Ukrainske Radio.

The Ukrainian president characterized Putin’s willingness to negotiate as an attempt to break his political isolation rather than a genuine peace initiative. 

“It’s beneficial for him to negotiate on some capitulation terms from our side, but no one will allow him to do that,” Zelenskyy said.

When asked about the relationship with Trump, Zelenskyy stated their September meeting was productive and featured clear, well-argued positions from the Ukrainian side. Zelenskyy said that the US president-elect expressed commitment to both ending the war and supporting Ukraine.

“He stands on the side of supporting Ukraine, appreciating our strength, integrity, and courage. So far, the atmosphere in our discussions has been positive. We will see how things develop,” Zelenskyy stated.

On mediation efforts, Zelenskyy rejected the concept of neutral intermediaries in cases of international law violations. 

“President Trump’s position is important. America’s attitude towards Ukraine is important. One cannot abstractly say: I am a mediator, therefore I cannot choose one side or another,” he said, arguing that such neutrality is inappropriate when international law is violated.

Regarding US involvement, Zelenskyy emphasized he would only engage in direct presidential-level dialogue with Donald Trump, not his advisers. 

“This is our level, the level of presidents. Everything must be according to the law,” he stated.

Zelenskyy maintains that the US must continue recognizing Russia as the aggressor, describing this as “one of the crucial entry points for any negotiation platform.”

He also stressed that negotiations should include elements of Ukraine’s victory plan, which Zelenskyy presented to the partners in September 2024. 

“For us, victory is a strong Ukraine. In diplomacy or on the battlefield is another question. The first is a strong Ukraine. It should be strong for any diplomacy,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak specified that Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before any dialogue can begin. 

Fox News reported, citing unnamed sources, that Trump might soon appoint a peace envoy to facilitate negotiations.

Trump is known for criticizing the financial aid to Ukraine from the current US administration, arguing that it does not serve American interests. He also expressed willingness to engage in direct talks with Putin to end to the war in Ukraine and some analysts claim that Trump’s approach might involve ceding some territory to Russia.

