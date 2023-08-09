Moscow allegedly repelled a night drone attack

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin wrote on the night of 9 August 2023 that two combat drones allegedly flew toward the city. He claimed that air defense shot both down—one in the Domodedovo district and the second near the Minsk highway.

He said there were no victims of falling debris.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that two combat drones entered Moscow simultaneously from two directions: from the southwest and the south. They shared videos of the drones being shot down.

As was reported, several drones attacked Moscow on 30 July and 1 August 2023, damaging one of the Russian Ministry of Defense buildings and Moscow City highrise, where several Russian ministries have offices.