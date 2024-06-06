Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine targets two Russian oil refineries and an oil depot in nighttime attack (video)

Ukraine allegedly struck three fuel facilities in Russia with drones overnight on 6 June – refineries in Novoshakhtinsk and Slavyansk-na-Kubani, and a depot near Stary Oskol.
byYuri Zoria
06/06/2024
2 minute read
ukraine targets two russian oil refineries depot nighttime attack blaze novoshakhtinsk refinery overnight 6 june 2024 screenshots telegram/astra fire-at-novoshakhtinsk-oil-refinery-krasnodar-krai
Blaze at Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery overnight on 6 June 2024. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra.
Ukraine targets two Russian oil refineries and an oil depot in nighttime attack (video)

Overnight on 6 June, Ukraine allegedly targeted three Russian fuel facilities, according to reports from Russian sources and NASA FIRMS data, including two oil refineries and a fuel depot.

ukraine targets three russian oil refineries nasa firms maps showing fires russia's slavyansk-na-kubani (krasnodar krai) stary oskol (belgorod oblast) novoshakhtinsk (rostov nasa-firms-data-on-fires-at-russian-refineries-oil-6-june-2024
NASA FIRMS maps showing fires at oil refineries at Russia’s oil refineries in Slavyansk-na-Kubani (Krasnodar Krai), Novoshakhtinsk (Rostov Oblast), and an oil depot in Stary Oskol (Belgorod Oblast).

In the past three months, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast

Last night, Vasily Golubev, governor of Russia’s Rostov Oblast, reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk less than 10 kilometers from Russia’s border with the occupied part of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast and about 150 km away from the frontline.

A UAV attack resulted in a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant. Emergency services are working at the site. Information on casualties is being clarified,” he wrote, later adding that the fire had expanded to cover an area of 50 square meters, and firefighting efforts were temporarily halted due to a subsequent attack.

Videos posted on social media show a massive fire at the facility.

The governor later claimed that the fire at the refinery was contained within an area of 100 square meters and extinguished by 4:00 a.m., with preliminary reports indicating no fatalities or injuries.

The Novoshakhtynsk Oil Products Plant was previously attacked by Ukrainian drones in March. The attack shut down the plant’s technological facilities. Two more attacks on the plant took place in June 2022 and May 2023.

Slavyansk-na-Kubani and Stary Oskol

Also last night, Russia’s Belgorod Oblast authorities reported a drone attack on another fuel facility.

The AFU used a kamikaze drone to attack an oil depot in the territory of the Stary Oskol urban district. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Four fire brigades promptly extinguished the fire. The blast wave blew out the windows in the security building. There were no casualties,” said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

NASA FIRMS map also shows heat anomalies on the premises of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani in southwestern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. However, regional authorities and Russian Telegram channels did not report any attacks on the facility as of the time of the publication of this article.

The previous attack on the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani occurred on 19 May.

As per usual, Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm or deny any of the attacks. Ukraine’s SBU security service and the Main Directorate of Intelligence have been behind such attacks, according to unofficial reports.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts