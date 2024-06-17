Media: Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Russia’s three regions

Last night, kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked military facilities in three regions of Russia, a source in the country’s Security and Defense Forces told Liga. Those regions were Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Voronezh oblasts.

Liga’s source noted that the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and a local tractor plant were among the facilities, targeted by the drones. Both factories are used for military purposes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that six UAVs were destroyed overnight above the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk Oblasts.

Lipetsk

Last night, social media users from Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast reported a drone attack on the local Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

Following a nighttime UAV attack on 17 June, two drones were shot down over the plant, damaging a pipeline in one of the workshops without causing any casualties, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported.

Belgorod

On the morning of 17 June, a large fire occurred in Belgorod. Russia’s Emergency Ministry claimed the fire started in a metal panel and was later extinguished. Ukrainian media write that there was a flight into the ammunition depot. Belgorod telegram channels report about the fire at the warehouse, but without clarification, according to Astra.

a large fire erupted in Belgorod, with Ukrainian media attributing it to an ammo depot attack, evidenced by a video of black smoke and detonations. Russia's Emergency Service countered that the fire originated in a metal cabinet and was quickly extinguished.

📹TG/Zhest Belgorod pic.twitter.com/9ANNrHw8pk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 17, 2024

Voronezh

Last night, air defense forces in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast allegedly detected and destroyed two fixed-wing UAVs, with no reported casualties or damage, regional governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed.

