According to AP citing senior official in Moscow, Russian military and security forces successfully suppressed an alleged cross-border raid from Russian volunteers basing in Ukraine on Tuesday. They asserted that over 70 attackers were killed during a 24-hour battle. Meanwhile, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion “Freedom for Russia,” composed of Russian volunteers in Ukraine’s Armed Forces, denies these claims in their recent message:

“The Legion and the RDK continue to liberate the Belgorod region! The Russian army was unable to oppose the group of patriot-volunteers who took up arms and openly stood against the Moscow regime for the free future of Russia. Once again, the myth of the safety of Russian citizens and the strength of Russia has been shattered. In reality, the authorities have been embezzling the budget for years and lying about everything being fine. Russia has no reserves to respond to military crises – all servicemen are either dead, injured, or in Ukraine. Russia is absolutely defenseless. Panic reigns in the Belgorod region, with partial organized evacuations, but for the most part, there is spontaneous flight.”

What preceded: Explosions were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on May 22, followed by the arrival of Russian volunteers in the region. The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) stated that these volunteers, exclusively consisting of Russian citizens, were conducting an operation within Russian territory to establish a “security strip” aimed at protecting Ukrainian civilians. The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion “Freedom for Russia,” composed of Russian volunteers, initiated the “operation to liberate areas in Belgorod Oblast from the Putin regime and create a secure zone.” At around 14:00, the group claimed to have liberated the village of Kozinka and entered the district capital of Grayvoron. The governor of Belgorod Oblast stated the infiltration of a Ukrainian Armed Forces sabotage and reconnaissance group into Grayvoron District.

