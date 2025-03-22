Ukrainian pilots eliminate Russian border command center despite enhanced camouflage measures

On 21 March, Ukraine’s Air Force struck a Russian border guard command post in Glotovo, Belgorod Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 18 March, Russian military sources have been reporting Ukrainian ground attacks in Belgorod Oblast, claiming that Ukrainian units are attempting to breach defenses along the Russian border in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, which borders the Kursk Oblast.

“Despite Russian units employing enhanced camouflage measures, Ukrainian pilots successfully destroyed the enemy facility,” the Ukrainian military confirmed.

The strike eliminated communication equipment and other technical assets. The military emphasized that hitting this command post significantly weakens Russia’s ability to conduct operations against Ukrainian Defense Forces in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

“Pilots of Ukraine’s Air Force, along with other elements of the Defense Forces, will continue targeting the occupiers’ command posts to reduce their ability to wage aggressive war against Ukraine,” the General Staff added.

Earlier, Ukrainian military expert Roman Svitan said that Ukrainian forces are creating a new buffer zone along the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast, Channel 24 reported.

“When the Russians came up with the main objectives of the so-called ‘special military operation’—’denazification’ and ‘demilitarization’—they did not expect Ukrainian forces to start implementing them on Russian territory,” he explained.

Svitan added that one of the current tasks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is to hold positions and begin establishing a security zone by destroying Russian military facilities 15 to 25 kilometers deep inside Russian territory.

Read more: