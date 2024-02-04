Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

US House push to split Ukraine and Israel aid bill, White House objects

The House of Representatives plans to vote next week on a standalone Israel aid bill, without any assistance for Ukraine, Speaker Mike Johnson said.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/02/2024
1 minute read
Congress of the United States.
The Congress of the United States. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Biden administration opposes the House Republicans’ proposal for aid to Israel without aid for Ukraine, the White House said.

In October 2023, President Biden proposed that Congress appropriate $106 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel. No decision has been made yet.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Biden administration has been working with a bipartisan group of senators for several months on a national security agreement that would fund increased border security with Mexico as well as aid for Ukraine and Israel. When the bill text was almost ready, House Republicans made a “cynical political maneuver” that uses Israel’s security for “political games.”

“We strongly oppose this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin’s aggression, and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. House Republicans should instead work in a bipartisan way, like the administration and Senate are doing,” the White House statement said.

On February 3, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to colleagues that next week there will be a vote on $17.6 billion in aid for Israel. According to Johnson, the US does not have time to consider a package combining aid for Ukraine and Israel tied to US border issues, since Israel urgently needs assistance.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts