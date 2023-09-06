US new $175 million security package for Ukraine includes depleted uranium tank ammunition

The US Department of Defense unveiled today a significant $175 million security assistance package for Ukraine, marking the Biden Administration’s forty-sixth tranche of military support since August 2021. The package aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities as it continues to resist Russia’s ongoing aggression.

The comprehensive aid package includes a variety of equipment and munitions such as:

– Additional air defense equipment

– Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

– 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds

– 81mm mortar systems and rounds

– 120mm depleted uranium tank ammunition for Abrams tanks

– Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles

– Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems

– Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition

– Tactical air navigation systems

– Tactical secure communications systems and support equipment

– Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing

– Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment

This latest tranche of aid will be utilized from funds that were previously authorized under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine. This authority remained after a revaluation process concluded in June of this year.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Department stated in its announcement.