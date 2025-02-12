Switzerland commits $ 5.5 billion to Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a new support programme for Ukraine covering 2025-2028, the Swiss government reported on 12 February.

Despite its neutrality, Switzerland has provided substantial economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, totaling over $3 billion, and is planning to allocate billions more for reconstruction projects

The programme will allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs (about $1.7 billion) from the international cooperation budget.

“The programme includes a wide range of measures aimed at providing emergency assistance, establishing a fair and sustainable peace, and giving the Ukrainian people a foundation for the future,” the government reported.

The initiative forms part of Switzerland’s 12-year assistance plan. The total commitment reaches 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) by 2036.

The programme focuses on three main areas. The economic recovery component will support Ukrainian small and medium enterprises and help integrate businesses into the global market. It will also fund urban infrastructure reconstruction, particularly in frontline areas.

The public services development strand aims to improve healthcare, education, social protection, energy supply, and transport. The government emphasises transparency and local authority involvement in reconstruction efforts.

The third direction covers civilian protection and peace support. This includes emergency humanitarian aid, demining operations, missing persons search, and war crimes documentation.

Ambassador Jacques Gerber will oversee the programme’s implementation as the Federal Council’s Special Representative for Ukraine.

