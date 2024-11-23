Swiss ammo ends up in Ukraine, prompting export ban on Polish company

Switzerland has banned the export of ammunition to a Polish company after finding that it was sent to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Switzerland has provided over $3 billion in humanitarian and economic aid to Kyiv. However, it has maintained its neutrality policy by refusing military assistance and has faced criticism for blocking the re-export of Swiss-made arms, straining relations with European allies. As discussions about revising neutrality laws gain momentum, there is increasing recognition within Switzerland that its policies may need to adapt to the evolving geopolitical landscape as the war escalates.

The Swiss government concluded that around 645,000 Swiss-made small-caliber rounds had ended up in Ukraine, violating Swiss law.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs launched an investigation after the US news outlet Defense One reported last November that Ukraine had received 645,000 rifle rounds with armor-piercing projectiles produced by SwissP Defense from the Polish company UMO.

Under the agreement, the Polish company was only allowed to resell the ammunition within Poland. However, the investigation found that the Polish company “failed to meet its contractual obligations with the Swiss manufacturer, and the ammunition ended up in Ukraine.”

Switzerland has announced that the Polish company’s export license will be canceled as “the risk of diversion to Ukraine is deemed too high.”

Swiss law prohibits the export of military equipment, whether Swiss-owned or Swiss-made, to countries involved in war.

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd advocated for lifting the ban on re-exporting Swiss-made weapons to countries at war, including Ukraine. She stated that such an embargo harms her country’s industry and security. Amherd emphasized that some countries, such as the Netherlands, have refused to buy weapons from Switzerland because they cannot be freely re-exported.

