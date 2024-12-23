Eng
Swiss officials acknowledge Europe’s diminished stability as they modernize Cold War-era nuclear shelters to protect nine million residents.
byOlena Mukhina
23/12/2024
2 minute read
Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Photo: Depositphotos
Switzerland invests $250 million in nuclear shelter upgrades as Ukraine war spurs safety concerns

Swiss authorities are investing approximately $250 million to upgrade their network of nuclear shelters amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Current Time TV.

Following the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, Switzerland’s civil protection services have seen a surge in inquiries from citizens concerned about the status of the country’s shelters. By the end of 2022, Switzerland had around 370,000 bomb shelters, including 9,000 public bunkers.

“In the 1990s and early 2000s, we could confidently say that war in Europe was unlikely to start within the next 10-15 years. The situation in Ukraine has shown the opposite. We are now in a situation where stability has clearly decreased,” said Louis-Henri Delarage from the civil protection services of the canton of Vaud.

Authorities stress that the shelter upgrades are not preparations for war but an investment in public safety. Every one of Switzerland’s nine million residents, including foreigners and refugees, is legally entitled to a place in a shelter for protection from bombs and nuclear radiation, as guaranteed by the 1962 Civil Protection Act.

“It is not about preparing for conflict; that’s not the message. However, we have a network of shelters that must be maintained and kept functional. Naturally, we hope we will never need to use them,” Delarage explained.

During an inspection, authorities discovered several issues: in one shelter, the doors did not close properly, and there was no suitable ladder in the ventilation tunnel. The building owner was given a year to rectify the violations.

Earlier, Switzerland delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine and transferred specialized rescue equipment to support emergency services in war-affected regions.

The country maintains its neutrality and does not supply weapons to Ukraine. It also prohibits third-country weapon transfers to Kyiv troops.

