Ukraine’s summit in Switzerland to pave path for future peace, expert say

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland is poised to work towards mitigating risks stemming from Russia’s war and finding ways to pressure Moscow to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, according to Western diplomats and Swiss foreign policy experts, Reuters reported.

The governments of Ukraine and Switzerland are jointly preparing to hold the summit at the level of country leaders on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock. The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited the leaders of more than 160 countries to participate in the event, said Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

“It’s going to be about shoring up Ukraine rather than bridge-building for immediate peace,” said Daniel Walker, a former Swiss ambassador to Australia, Singapore, and Kuwait.

The conference, which Switzerland says should pave the way for a “future peace process,” will focus on issues of global concern such as nuclear safety, freedom of navigation, food security, and humanitarian matters, the Swiss ministry said.

Russia hasn’t been invited to the Global Peace Summit. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained that the event aims to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak said the Ukrainian concept of peace entails not only ending the war but also restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, returning all Ukrainian prisoners of war and unlawfully deported children.

The official emphasized that the participation of China is particularly significant for Ukraine, and its diplomats are actively working to engage Chinese representatives in the event.

Read also: