The Kremlin uses every method to subvert support for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, including spreading propaganda and continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities. On May 27, Moscow forces launched strikes on Kharkiv, killing 18 and injuring 48 civilians. High Representative Josep Borrell emphasized that despite Putin’s talks of peace, his actions aim to sabotage the summit dedicated to fostering a future peace process.
byOlena Mukhina
28/05/2024
2 minute read
Borrell Klitschko Kyiv missiles house
Kyiv mayor Klitschko (left) and EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell visit a residential highrise destroyed in a Russian missile strike on 7 February 2024 in Kyiv. Photo: Х/Josep Borrell Fontelles
Russian strikes and propaganda target Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, says Borrell

Russian leader Vladimir Putin attempts to undermine upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, said High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, according to UkrInform.

The city of Bürgenstock will host the Global Peace Summit on 15-16 June. Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing the summit to establish a joint position on how to end Russia’s war based on President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula. Ukraine anticipates leaders and top diplomats from 90 other states to attend the summit.

The Kremlin uses every way to subvert support for the event, including spreading propaganda narratives, saying that Zelenskyy is the illegitimate president of Ukraine. Also, it continues attacks on Ukrainian cities. On 27 May, Moscow forces launched strikes on Kharkiv city, killing 18 and injuring 48 civilians.

“Putin talks about peace negotiations, but his army has launched another offensive against Kharkiv. It hits densely populated civilian buildings, trying to undermine the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

We fully support this summit, which is organized by Switzerland at Ukraine’s request. Its aim is to promote the future peace process. We work on ensuring the broadest possible participation in this event,” noted Josep Borrell.

The top EU diplomat added that one of the consequences of massive Russian attacks against Ukraine is catastrophic damage to energy networks, resulting in power supply shutdowns for the population.

On 28 May, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a formal meeting in Brussels. The main discussions focused on resolving the crisis in the Middle East and the war against Ukraine.

Read more: 

