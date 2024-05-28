Russian strikes and propaganda target Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, says Borrell

Russian leader Vladimir Putin attempts to undermine upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, said High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, according to UkrInform.

The city of Bürgenstock will host the Global Peace Summit on 15-16 June. Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing the summit to establish a joint position on how to end Russia’s war based on President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula. Ukraine anticipates leaders and top diplomats from 90 other states to attend the summit.

The Kremlin uses every way to subvert support for the event, including spreading propaganda narratives, saying that Zelenskyy is the illegitimate president of Ukraine. Also, it continues attacks on Ukrainian cities. On 27 May, Moscow forces launched strikes on Kharkiv city, killing 18 and injuring 48 civilians.

“Putin talks about peace negotiations, but his army has launched another offensive against Kharkiv. It hits densely populated civilian buildings, trying to undermine the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. We fully support this summit, which is organized by Switzerland at Ukraine’s request. Its aim is to promote the future peace process. We work on ensuring the broadest possible participation in this event,” noted Josep Borrell.

The top EU diplomat added that one of the consequences of massive Russian attacks against Ukraine is catastrophic damage to energy networks, resulting in power supply shutdowns for the population.

On 28 May, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a formal meeting in Brussels. The main discussions focused on resolving the crisis in the Middle East and the war against Ukraine.

Read more: