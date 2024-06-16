Eng
Eighty countries sign communiqué of Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

Eighty countries alongside pro-Russian Hungary, Serbia joined four organizations in signing Switzerland’s Ukraine peace summit communiqué. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Mexico among those abstained.
byYuri Zoria
16/06/2024
2 minute read
eighty countries sign communiqué ukraine peace summit switzerland list signees communique 16 june 2024 liganet
List of sIgnees of the communique of the Ukraine Peace Summit. Switzerland, 16 June 2024. Photo via Liga.net.
At the Peace Summit for Ukraine taking place in Switzerland, 80 countries and four major international organizations signed onto a communiqué, Liga reports. The European Union institutions – the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament – were among the four organizations endorsing the statement, along with the Council of Europe.

Over 90 countries and international organizations are meeting at a two-day summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, to garner wide support for a process to potentially end the war in Ukraine, with notable absences of the aggressor state Russia and its major supporter China.

However, a number of nations opted not to sign the communiqué. Those abstaining included Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Qatar, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

Brazil, which attended as an observer, also did not sign the document. Among the signees are Serbia and Hungary, currently run by Russian-aligned governments.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials didn’t share drafts of the communiqué, yet Reuters leaked one of the document’s previous versions. In it, leaders agree on a framework addressing nuclear safety, food security, POW exchanges toward comprehensive peace in Ukraine based on international law. Notably, the draft communiqué didn’t urge Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s sovereign territory.

