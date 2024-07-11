Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg says that Kyiv is urgently working to organizethe second peace summit, “to achieve a fair peace settlement in Ukraine before the US elections in November, this time with Russia attending.” This initiative allegedly follows an unsuccessful summit in Switzerland last month, which did not include Russia and failed to secure support from key Global South nations.

The previous Swiss summit, which focused on nuclear safety, food security, and the return of abducted children, saw 80+ countries and organizations backing its final communiqué.

According to Bloomberg sources, the need for a summit with Russia before the US elections is driven by concerns over the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, who has expressed intentions to end the war by January and opposes continued US military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Reagan Institute in Washington on 9 July, emphasized the urgency of organizing a decisive summit to make it “more powerful and truly decisive,” according to Bloomberg.

Several officials from western allied nations, as reported by Bloomberg, highlighted that any meeting would need to have clear objectives and managed expectations. Some US officials, preferring anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a summit.

The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov and as reported by the Interfax news service, stated that Russia is open to dialogue but emphasized the need for clarity regarding the summit’s agenda.

All Russian claims of openness for dialog imply Ukraine’s de facto capitulation as a precondition for Russia’s participation in peace talks, which has been repeatedly confirmed by various Kremlin officials.

Regarding the schedule of the next peace summit, Zelenskyy’s Office Head Andrii Yermak said earlier that months, not years, will pass between the first and second Peace Summits.

Earlier, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of Zelenskyy’s Office, stated that Russia could participate in the next peace summit if it is ready to constructively discuss and implement the action plan agreed upon at the first summit.

