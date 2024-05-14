Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Kyiv seeks support from 40 global universities ahead of peace talks

This way, Ukraine seeks to receive more support before of the upcoming Global Peace Summit, as tensions escalate with Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
14/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine prepares for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Head of President’s Office Andriii Yermak during an oline meeting with heads and other representatives of about 40 foreign universities that cooperate with Ukrainian higher education institutions on 14 May, 2024. Credit: President’s Office
Kyiv seeks support from 40 global universities ahead of peace talks

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, held an online meeting with representatives from about 40 international universities collaborating with Ukrainian higher education institutions.

Yermak has called on the foreign representatives to use their influence, contacts, and resources to ensure Ukraine’s voice is heard at the Global Peace Summit.

The event will take place in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Kyiv invited world leaders and officials from all continents to participate to establish ways to push Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine.

During the meeting, Yermak said, “Today, there is a real chance to take a crucial step towards ending this horrific war.”

He emphasized that Ukraine’s victory in the war, the restoration of a just peace, and bringing all of the prisoners of war and deported children are top priorities for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.

The Head of the President’s Office briefed representatives of the global university community on the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, noting that many world leaders have already agreed to attend the event.

“Our goal is to gather as many countries as possible. Because we want responsible nations of the world, respecting international law and the UN Charter, to come together openly at the same table to create a plan that would bring a just peace to Ukraine,” added Yermak.

Russia hasn’t been invited to the Global Peace Summit. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained that the event aims to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts