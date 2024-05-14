Kyiv seeks support from 40 global universities ahead of peace talks

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, held an online meeting with representatives from about 40 international universities collaborating with Ukrainian higher education institutions.

Yermak has called on the foreign representatives to use their influence, contacts, and resources to ensure Ukraine’s voice is heard at the Global Peace Summit.

The event will take place in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Kyiv invited world leaders and officials from all continents to participate to establish ways to push Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine.

During the meeting, Yermak said, “Today, there is a real chance to take a crucial step towards ending this horrific war.”

He emphasized that Ukraine’s victory in the war, the restoration of a just peace, and bringing all of the prisoners of war and deported children are top priorities for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.

The Head of the President’s Office briefed representatives of the global university community on the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, noting that many world leaders have already agreed to attend the event.

“Our goal is to gather as many countries as possible. Because we want responsible nations of the world, respecting international law and the UN Charter, to come together openly at the same table to create a plan that would bring a just peace to Ukraine,” added Yermak.

Russia hasn’t been invited to the Global Peace Summit. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained that the event aims to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

