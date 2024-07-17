Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Swiss and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine’s peace summit

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis revealed he focused on Ukraine’s recent Global Peace Summit in the talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, while Russia’s account notably omitted this topic and criticized Switzerland’s “neutrality” after their decision to join anti-Russian sanctions.
byVira Kravchuk
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis AND Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Source: @ignaziocassis on X
Swiss and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine’s peace summit

 Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York and briefed him on the outcomes of the recent Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit, while Russia holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, according to Cassis’ X.

Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit, held on 15-16 June in Switzerland, had 92 countries present, however Russia was not invited. 

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s account of the meeting omitted any mention of the summit discussions.

Instead, Russia emphasized Lavrov’s presentation of what they termed “fundamental assessments” of the situation in Ukraine since “the coup d’etat” in 2014. 

The Russian minister also reportedly stressed the futility of Western attempts to issue ultimatums to Russia.

The talks touched on Switzerland’s decision to join anti-Russian sanctions, a move that Moscow views as inconsistent with Swiss neutrality. 

“Such actions of official Bern cannot but be recorded and taken into account when building the Russian line in the Swiss direction,”  the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

In a separate meeting, Lavrov conferred with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Both sides reportedly expressed satisfaction with the level of Russian-Hungarian political dialogue. The ministers also discussed recent agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after their meeting in Moscow on 5 July. 

They also talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine and criticized Ukraine’s alleged “gross violation” of the rights of national minorities.

Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit, which Russia was not invited to attend, saw participation from about 100 delegations. The event resulted in a joint communiqué on peace foundations, signed by 80 countries out of 92 initially, with some nations joining later and others withdrawing their signatures. However, the summit lacked support from key Global South nations.

Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the document. Brazil also did not sign, but it was an observer at the event.

Key points in the communiqué included condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, calls for nuclear and food safety, and prisoner releases “all for all.”

Bloomberg reported that Ukraine aims to organize the next peace summit with Russian participation before the November 2024 US presidential elections, aiming for a fair peace settlement.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts