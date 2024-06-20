Eng
Russia plans to undermine next Global Peace Summit, says Zelenskyy’s chief aide

The Russians are displeased with the support Ukraine receives from the West and the Global South
byOlena Mukhina
20/06/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy peace summit switzerland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is accompanied after his arrival by Felix Baumann, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine, left, Iryna Wenediktowa, Ukrainian Ambassador to Switzerland, 2nd right, and Manuel Irman, Deputy Head of Swiss Protocol, right, at Zurich airport in Zurich Kloten, Switzerland on Friday June 14, 2024. Zelenskyy will attend the Summit on Peace in Ukraine conference held on June 15 and 16 at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/EDA/POOL/Michael Buholzer)
Russia plans to undermine next Global Peace Summit, says Zelenskyy’s chief aide

The Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said Russia is planning to disrupt the second Global Peace Summit.

The first Peace Summit took place at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock on 15 and 16 June. At the summit, three points of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula were discussed: nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues, which include the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Following the summit, a joint communiqué was signed, which remains open for additional signatories. The results of the summit will be shared with Russia.

“Preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing. We are also aware of the enemy’s plans to attempt to disrupt this summit. The Russians are displeased with the support Ukraine receives from the West and the Global South,” Yermak wrote on social media.

However, a just peace, in accordance with the UN Charter, will ultimately prevail over Moscow’s attempts to alter the world order and rules of international law.

“They will have to accept it,” added the Head of the Presidential Office.

Russia will only participate in the second summit if it agrees to the conditions laid out in the peace plan.

Three reasons why Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit was a success

If Russia does not show such willingness, the second summit may be held without it, but it would be a summit of those willing to uphold the international order and international norms.

Read more:

