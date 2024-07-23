Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU’s Borrell: Next Peace Summit this fall may involve Russia but not on “Putin’s basis”

EU High Representative Josep Borrell also emphasized the importance of countering Russian propaganda internationally, reminding that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is defending itself.
byVira Kravchuk
23/07/2024
2 minute read
Josep Borrell
Josep Borrell. Credit: European Commission
EU’s Borrell: Next Peace Summit this fall may involve Russia but not on “Putin’s basis”

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would continue efforts to organize a peace conference involving Russia but emphasized that any such participation must be grounded in international law rather than Putin’s “preconditions.”

The Global Peace Summit, aimed at discussing Ukraine’s “peace formula,” took place in Switzerland this June, with 92 countries attending. However, Russia was not present at the summit.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell addressed the possibility of convening another Peace Summit this fall.

“I am convinced that President Zelensky will continue to push in these negotiations to have the next conference with Russia’s presence. This is real, of course. We have already said what has been said – the next step requires Russia’s involvement,” Borrell stated. 

However, Borrell highlighted the challenge posed by Putin’s stance, referring to recent statements made during Hungarian Prime Minister Orban’s visit to Moscow. 

He stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic negotiations while rejecting Putin’s terms, saying, “Yes, of course, we must place hope in peace through diplomatic negotiations, but on a certain basis. And this is not Putin’s basis.”

The EU diplomat revealed that discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba focused on building upon the recent Peace Summit in Switzerland. Both parties agreed on the need to expand global participation in future peace efforts.

 Borrell noted that while about 90 countries endorsed the summit’s final statement, more work is required to counter Russian propaganda and clarify the situation to the international community.

“That it is Russia that is attacking Ukraine. To remind that there is an aggressor and there is a party that is being aggressed. That Ukraine is defending itself, and we are helping Ukraine in self-defense,” said the EU High Representative.

Reaffirming the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine, Borrell concluded by endorsing President Zelensky’s Peace Formula as “the only peace plan that the European Union supports.”

Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit formed a broad coalition of around 100 organizations and states supporting the UN Charter and Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Eighty countries signed the communiqué, while 12 did not. The summit addressed three key points from Zelenskyy’s “peace formula,” including nuclear and food security and prisoner exchange “all for all.”

 

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts