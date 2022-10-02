Latvia says it won’t recognize Russia’s sham referendums in Ukraine

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it will not recognize the results of Russia’s illegal referendums in Ukraine as well as its annexation attempt, emphasizing a clear violation of the UN Charter and other norms of international law that restrict such actions.

On September 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs during an interview with UkrInform said that he believes Russia’s threats of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine if the Ukrainian Army tries to liberate annexed territories are primarily “blackmail.” According to Rinkēvičs, Russia is aware that nuclear attack will become a point of no return but still is threatening Ukraine after achieving no success in battles.

Also, the Latvian foreign minister noted that the world must be prepared for various turns of events. In the West, the issue of response to Russia’s nuclear threats is now being discussed. “But at this stage, I can’t dwell into any details because this issue is still being discussed at a level that’s not yet public.”