Poland rules out sending troops to Ukraine, following Kellogg’s statement

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X that Poland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

“There are no plans and there will be no plans to send troops to Ukraine,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirmed his colleague’s statement, backing the position that Poland will not deploy military forces to its eastern neighbor.

These statements came after US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg claims that the placement of foreign forces in western Ukraine is being discussed as part of a potential settlement to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. According to Kellogg, “peacekeeping forces” involving a third country could be deployed east of the Dnipro “to effectively monitor the ceasefire.”

Western countries, led by the UK and France, planned earlier a large peacekeeping contingent for Ukraine, with estimates ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 troops, to monitor borders and deter further aggression in the event of a ceasefire.

Poland, a neighbouring country of Ukraine, repeatedly claimed it would not send its soldiers to Ukraine, even as peacekeepers, citing concerns about playing into Russian propaganda and preferring to provide logistical and training support instead.

Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that Poland’s role focuses on other aspects of the regional security architecture.

“Poland is jointly responsible for defending NATO’s eastern flank and for providing logistical support to its attacked neighbor,” he said.

This announcement follows earlier comments from April when Foreign Minister Sikorski expressed concerns about potential Polish military presence in Ukraine. At that time, Sikorski warned that sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent would give Russian propaganda grounds to claim that Warsaw intends to seize Ukrainian territories.

