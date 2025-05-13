Support us on Patreon
Ukraine launches automated biological material storage system for military

Ukraine has begun automating the storage of military personnel’s biological samples to help identify missing or deceased soldiers.
13/05/2025
Ukrainian troops on the frontline.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence implemented an automated system for accounting and storing biological samples from military personnel, the ministry reported on 13 May.

It marks the first such system in Ukraine. Other countries reportedly have developed various biosurveillance and biological data management systems for military and public health purposes.

The system began operating in April 2025 and aims to contain 225,000 biological samples by year-end, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The automation focuses on two key processes: tracking test systems for collecting biological material and maintaining records of the collected biomaterial from Armed Forces servicemembers.

Military units collect the biological material and transfer it to the Genomic Information Accounting Center for storage. The center uses SAP systems to automate the accounting processes and monitor storage periods, the ministry explained.

“Such changes should significantly facilitate and speed up investigations regarding deceased and missing Ukrainian military personnel,” the Ministry of Defence explained.

When searching for missing soldiers or when identification of the deceased is needed, authorized individuals can contact the Genomic Information Accounting Center to access the stored biological material.

The system represents a significant improvement in Ukraine’s capability to track and identify military personnel in emergency situations.

