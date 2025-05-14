Russian forces have made territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, capturing ground in three settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to information provided by the Deep State analytical project.

Russian troops have advanced in Malynivka, Bahatyr, and near Novosilka in the Donetsk Oblast, according to a Ukrainian analytical project tracking frontline movements.

These three settlements hold strategic importance due to their location near the H15 highway and Mokri Yaly River, which function as critical supply routes for Ukrainian military operations in the area.

Control of these positions gives Russian forces the ability to threaten Ukrainian logistics networks connecting Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

These advances reportedly allow Russia to execute flanking maneuvers around more heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive positions.

The May 2025 offensive has seen Russian forces make incremental progress across Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops captured Kotlyarivka near Novopavlivka and increased pressure on Ukrainian positions along the Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk border.

Deep State indicated these operations appear designed to weaken Ukrainian defensive lines and create conditions for potential deeper advances into Dnipro Oblast.

The Russian military has launched attacks across multiple fronts this spring, with intensified operations in northeastern, eastern, and southern oblasts of Ukraine.

In northeastern Ukraine, approximately 67,000 Russian troops have gathered near Sumy Oblast, targeting border areas to destabilize Ukrainian northern defenses.

Russian forces in the Toretsk area have employed motorized infantry on motorcycles to conduct rapid attacks with minimal resource commitment.

