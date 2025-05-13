Support us on Patreon
Russia is quietly rearming the Arctic, ex-NATO chief warns

Climate change isn’t just melting ice caps—it’s opening new territory for Putin’s ambitions as Russia reopens Soviet-era bases across the Arctic.
byOlena Mukhina
13/05/2025
2 minute read
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO Secretary-General in 2009-2014. December 2024. Screenshot: Euronews
Russia is quietly rearming the Arctic, ex-NATO chief warns

In an interview with Bloomberg, Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasized that NATO must play a stronger role in the Arctic to counter Russia’s rising threat.

While the Arctic has long been viewed as a low-tension zone, the region is gaining strategic importance as climate change alters global geography.

Rasmussen pointed out that Russia is significantly expanding its military capabilities in the Arctic, reopening airbases, and investing heavily in its northern potential.

He stressed that these developments should be taken seriously, as Russia clearly has territorial ambitions in the area.

“In response, NATO should develop an Arctic strategy and take on a stronger role,” said Rasmussen. 

He recommended setting clear objectives to boost military investment, particularly in surveillance capabilities to detect Russian submarines operating in Arctic waters.

While Rasmussen did not provide specific details about Arctic forces and assets, he stressed that part of deterrence lies in uncertainty.

“You have to keep your enemy or your adversary uncertain about your capacity,” he concluded, underscoring the need for NATO to maintain strategic ambiguity while reinforcing its presence in the Arctic.

