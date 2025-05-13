Ukraine downs every Shahed drone in unusually low-volume Russian attack

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on 13 May that Russians launched just ten Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy UAVs overnight from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk—an unusually low number compared to the typical daily assaults involving around 150 drones.

Russia frequently bombards Ukraine with a broad arsenal, including missiles, bombs, artillery, and drones. Civilian infrastructure—residential buildings, hospitals, power facilities, and transport—is often among the targets. Moscow denies targeting civilians, though schools, hospitals, and power systems are routinely destroyed. Ukraine and global organizations call the attacks deliberate and label them war crimes.

The Air Force says all ten Russian drones were successfully destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. The attack did not cause any reported damage or casualties.

However, other Russian attacks over the past day and last night killed two Ukrainian civilians, and injured several others.

Donetsk: one killed in Zoria

Donetsk Oblast head Vadym Filashkin reported that on 12 May, one civilian was killed in Zoria settlement, Kramatorsk district, and two others were injured in separate Russian attacks across the region over the past 24 hours.

Sumy: one man killed in drone strike on energy workers’ car

Sumy Oblast authorities reported that a drone strike hit a vehicle belonging to an energy company in Sumy community, killing the 44-year-old driver.

Between the morning of 12 May and morning of 13 May, Russian forces reportedly carried out nearly 240 attacks on 40 settlements in 16 territorial communities. The most intense shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

Weapons used included more than 10 guided bombs, over 40 FPV drone attacks, 80 VOG drops from UAVs, and 50 Grad strikes.

Zaporizhzhia: Russian drone strike on car injured elderly man

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, a 72-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian car in a frontline community.

“Russians are once again targeting civilians,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He also reported that Russian forces carried out 454 strikes on 14 settlements in the oblast during the past day, with 22 damage reports submitted regarding homes, apartments, farm buildings, and vehicles. No civilians were hurt in yesterday’s attacks.

Kherson: civilians wounded, including a child

Kherson Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin stated that Russian attacks wounded two civilians, including one child, in the past 24 hours. Russian forces struck 34 settlements with drones, artillery, and airstrikes. Damaged infrastructure included 10 one-family homes, a post office, garages, warehouses, and vehicles.

Later updates from the Administration confirmed that a man born in 1942 was hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries sustained in a 8 May strike in Antonivka, and a 47-year-old woman injured the previous day suffered a spinal wound and was receiving outpatient care.

Kharkiv: two men injured in drone and bomb strikes

Kharkiv Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov reported that three settlements came under Russian fire. A 62-year-old man was injured in Kindrashivka, and a 51-year-old man was wounded in Ruski Tyshky. Russian forces used two guided aerial bombs and two FPV drones in the attacks.

Nikopol under Grad and drone fire

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district overnight using Grad multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, and drones, as reported by regional head Serhiy Lysak. The attacks struck four communities communities. One detached house caught fire but no casualties were reported.

In an afternoon update, Lysak reported two civilian injuries from the Russian attacks on the region.