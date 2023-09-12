Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling kills two, injures three in Donetsk Oblast

Two civilians were killed, and three were wounded in the Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast.
byIryna Voichuk
12/09/2023
1 minute read
A private house in Donetsk Oblast destroyed by Russian shelling on 11 September 2023. Credit: Donetsk Oblast Military Administraton
On 12 September, Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding three more, the Prosecutor’s office of Donetsk Oblast reported.

The Russian army shelled the village of Krasnohorivka with artillery, killing an elderly married couple.

“One of the 152-mm shells hit a private house where an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man lived, killing both of them,” the Prosecutor’s office wrote on its Telegram channel.

Another 70-year-old woman was also injured. She was concussed and suffered burns.

Early in the morning, Russian shelling wounded two civilians in their home in Avdiivka. Two women suffered shrapnel wounds and fractures.

“Two more civilians suffered shrapnel wounds and fractures – an 82-year-old mother and a 55-year-old daughter attacked at dawn in their home in Avdiivka,” the Prosecutor’s office of Donetsk Oblast said.

