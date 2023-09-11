Ukraine destroys all 12 Shahed drones in Russia’s night air attack

In the early hours of 11 September 2023, Russia attacked the territory of Ukraine with 12 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones. According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all 12 drones.

The command says Russia launched the Shaheds toward Ukraine from the southeast, namely Yeysk and/or Primorsko-Akhtarsk military bases in Russia. The 12 Shaheds targeted Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

“As a result of combat work, the Air Forces’ [air defense] units and means, in cooperation with the air defenses of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 12 Shahed-136/131s in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv Oblasts, as well as one UAV of an unspecified type,” the Air Force Command wrote.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak reported that 11 of the Shahed were destroyed in the skies of his region. According to him, the fallen wreckage of the drones started a fire in Kryvyi Rih City, which local firefighters quickly extinguished. Additionally, Hrechani Pody community saw damage to four homes and several outbuildings. No casualties were reported.

Additionally, the Air Force Command says, Russian tactical aircraft Su-34/Su-35 launched an unspecified number of Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“Preliminary, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified,” the Command says.

Last night, air activity monitoring channels on Telegram reported air defense activity in Chernihiv Oblast as air raid alerts were announced in the northern Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts due to a Shahed attack threat. However, the north attack was not officially confirmed.

Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian cities and infrastructure facilities with Shahed “kamikaze” drones and missiles. The previous air attack occurred on the previous day.

