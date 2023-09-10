Two foreign aid workers die in Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast

The attack happened when a car with foreign volunteers inside drove from Sloviansk towards Bakhmut, BBC reports. The vehicle suffered a “direct hit” near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. It flipped over and caught fire.

Two volunteers of The Road to Relief NGO died on the site.

The NGO has confirmed that their co-worker Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian, has died, and their director, Emma Igual, is missing. Later, the Spanish government confirmed that she was a Spanish citizen and had also died. According to the NGO, the German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Johan Mathias Thyr, a Swede, were badly injured with shrapnel wounds. They are now in stable condition in separate hospitals.

Road to Relief said the volunteers worked at a needs assessment team and often went into frontline villages. They successfully evacuated people and delivered crucial aid.