Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Two foreign aid workers die in Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast

Two foreign aid volunteers were killed and two others injured in a Russian missile attack near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. They are Canadian and Spanish citizens. Another two volunteers from Germany and Sweden were severely wounded.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
10/09/2023
1 minute read
Anthony Ihnat and Emma Igual died in the attack. Photo Road of Relief, @DefenceU.
Anthony Ihnat and Emma Igual died in the attack. Photo Road of Relief, @DefenceU.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The attack happened when a car with foreign volunteers inside drove from Sloviansk towards Bakhmut, BBC reports. The vehicle suffered a “direct hit” near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. It flipped over and caught fire. 

Two volunteers of The Road to Relief NGO died on the site. 

The NGO has confirmed that their co-worker Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian, has died, and their director, Emma Igual, is missing. Later, the Spanish government confirmed that she was a Spanish citizen and had also died. According to the NGO, the German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Johan Mathias Thyr, a Swede, were badly injured with shrapnel wounds. They are now in stable condition in separate hospitals.

Volunteer Emma Igual died in the attack. Photo Road to Relief.
Volunteer Emma Igual died in the attack. Photo Road to Relief.

Road to Relief said the volunteers worked at a needs assessment team and often went into frontline villages. They successfully evacuated people and delivered crucial aid.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts