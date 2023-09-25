Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Alleged attack on occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, causes explosions, secondary detonations (video)

An alleged Ukrainian strike destroys a Russian military logistics hub 125 km behind the lines in Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
25/09/2023
Explosions in occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, on 25 September 2023. Collage: Screenshots from videos published by various telegram channels.
On 25 September, the occupied Sorokyne (formerly known as Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast saw massive explosions after the Yunist plant was hit, where Russians have been storing ammunition and equipment since 2014, according to Liga sources in the city. 

Sorokyne is located more than 120 kilometers behind the frontlines, kilometers away from the Russian border.

Occupied since 2014, Sorokyne (pre-decommunization name: Krasnodon) lies in the far southeast of Luhansk Oblast, just near the Russian border. Map: Deepstatemap

Around 11:00, Liga reported that its sources said that an explosion occurred in the morning at the Yunost plant, and the city was being “rocked by explosions and detonations.” The students were reportedly evacuated from local schools.

 

A column of smoke was rising above the plant, the blast waves shattered windows in Sorokyne and the neighboring towns of Sukhodolsk and Molodohvardiysk, Liga says.

The factory is located on the Russia-Luhansk highway. Since the outset of its aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Russia has used Yunist as a military base and logistics hub.

If the Ukrainian strike is confirmed, the destruction of another Russian military hub in the occupied city of Sorokyne may be part of the ongoing Ukrainian campaign to disrupt the Russian army’s logistics and supply.

