Russia open to “truly serious” Ukraine peace proposals, Foreign Ministry says

The Global Peace Summit on Ukraine in June, set in Switzerland, will proceed without Russia.
03/05/2024
The Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Depositphotos
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated Russia is prepared to consider “truly serious” proposals for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. 

“Russia is ready to consider truly serious proposals that are based on realities and take into account our security interests, but the language of blackmail and threats is unacceptable to us,” Zakharova said during a briefing, as reported by Sky News. 

Zakharova’s comments reiterated Russia’s professed willingness to negotiate while blaming Ukraine and the West for obstructing such efforts. She also said any proposal must include a commitment from Ukraine to maintain future military neutrality.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said negotiations are only possible based on his 10-point “peace formula” that requires Russian troop withdrawals and a ceasefire.

This formula will be the focus of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, which excludes Russian participation. The summit aims to have international leaders “adopt” a specific peace plan derived from Zelenskyy’s proposals, which would then be further developed before potentially presenting it to Russia.

However, Russia has dismissed such efforts without its involvement as “detached from reality.”

