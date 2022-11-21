Luhansk’s Svatove sector is likely now more vulnerable operational flank of Russian force – British Intelligence

In their latest intelligence update published on Twitter, the British Defense Ministry says that after the Russian withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, the Svatove sector in Luhansk Oblast is “likely now a more vulnerable operational flank of the Russian force.”

The report goes as follows:

Over the last seven days, intense artillery exchanges have continued around the Svatove sector in Luhansk Oblast in north-eastern Ukraine. As on other parts of the front, Russian forces continue to prioritise constructing defensive positions, almost certainly partially manned by poorly trained mobilised reservists.

With Russia’s south-western front line now more readily defendable along the east bank of the Dnipro River, the Svatove sector is likely now a more vulnerable operational flank of the Russian force.

As a significant population centre within Luhansk Oblast, Russian leaders will highly likely see retaining control of Svatove as a political priority. However, commanders are likely struggling with the military realities of maintaining a credible defence, while also attempting to resource offensive operations further south in Donetsk. Both Russian defensive and offensive capability continues to be hampered by severe shortages of munitions and skilled personnel.

