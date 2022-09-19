Ukrainian defenders recaptured Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainian military have managed to de-occupy Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast, Serhii Haidai, Luhansk Oblast Head, reported.
According to Haidai, the counter-attack in Luhansk Oblast will be much more difficult than in the Kharkiv Oblast, since it is impossible to catch the Russian invaders by surprise in this direction. There will be a hard fight for every centimeter of Luhansk land.
Ukrainian military launched a counteroffensive on the Luhansk direction at the beginning of September.
