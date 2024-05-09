Eng
Russia exploiting Ukraine’s weapons shortage to bolster forces, says Zelenskyy on Day of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv, announced that the Ukrainian armed forces are ready to halt the advancement of Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on 9 May 2024, in Kyiv. Credit: The Presidential Office
Ukrainian armed forces will halt the advancement of Russian troops after weapons approved in a new US $61 billion aid package will arrive in the country, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

On 9 May, the Day of Europe in Ukraine, Metsola came to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials and take part in the Second International Summit of Cities and Regions.

The European official assured that the bloc has been standing with Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s war in 2022 and will continue helping the country with sanctions against the Kremlin and bringing all involved in war crimes to justice. Metsola also expressed confidence that Ukraine will become a member of the EU in the future.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy stressed that the country needs to have enough weapons to push back Russians and win the war more quickly.

“Yes, there are deliveries, but not the volumes that were voted. As soon as they arrive, we will Russian initiative in the eastern part of the country,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia is using Ukraine’s armament shortage to increase its forces in northern and eastern Ukraine. Currently, the situation is controlled, and the Ukrainian intelligence reports that “things are not as good for the enemy as they believed” despite the lack of resources on Kyiv’s side.

Speaking about US military aid, which was approved by Congress, Zelenskyy said that weeks and months are needed for the pledged weapons to reach Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are currently backed by domestic weaponry production, which has increased recently. It includes the production boost of domestic artillery, artillery shells, drones, as well as Stugna and Corsar anti-tank guided missiles, he said.

Zelensky also pointed out that military rotations are already underway, but “brigades being withdrawn” should be replaced with “brigades that are fully equipped.”

