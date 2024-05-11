Belgium allocates € 9 mln for reconstruction of energy facilities in Ukraine

Belgium has pledged an additional €9 million in aid to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, reported RTBF, a Belgian media outlet, citing Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s Minister for Development Cooperation.

In recent months, Russian ballistic missile strikes have caused significant damage to half of Ukraine’s energy system. Despite the attacks, the country continues its military operations, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Foreign Policy.

While many anticipated that Russia would target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a large number of missiles during the winter, the campaign to destroy critical infrastructure intensified this spring.

According to representatives of Ukrenergo, Russians are attempting to achieve what they failed to complete in 2022-2023 – plunge Ukraine into darkness.

The company and experts believe that strengthening the country’s air defenses is the best way to protect Ukrainian thermal plants, power lines, and other energy facilities from Russian missiles, BBC reports.

“The energy infrastructure of Ukraine has been devastated and remains highly centralized and thus vulnerable. The United Nations Development Programme emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable, decentralized energy sources,” noted Gennez.

The funds, directed to projects under the program, will aid Ukraine in rebuilding critical objects. Initially, it delivered electric generators after Russia’s invasion, followed by essential spare parts and equipment for repairing the energy infrastructure hit by shelling.

“Through the UN, Belgium’s support extends to repairing energy infrastructure around Kharkiv, currently subjected to daily Russian army bombardments. This assistance, combined with military support, strengthens Ukraine’s resilience,” Gennez emphasized.

Ukraine seeks emergency assistance from its partners amid a deficit in the energy system and has imposed shutdowns to conserve power.

