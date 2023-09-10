Ukraine downs 26 of 33 drones during Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched 33 Shahed drones towards Kyiv Oblast. Ukrainian air defense shot down 26 drones.

The attack was carried out from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, located about 450 kilometers north of Kyiv, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, drone debris fell in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Emergency Services provided a report on the aftermath of falling drone debris:

Shevchenkivskyi district: Rescuers eliminated a fire of grass flooring and wooden sleepers in an open area. A window and personal belongings were damaged in one of the apartments on the 24th floor of a 25-story residential building due to debris falling into the building, but there was no fire or casualties.

Podilskyi district: Debris fell into an open area with no fires, casualties, or building damage. In another location, a parked car, road signs, and trolleybus power lines were damaged by falling debris. There was no fire and no casualties.

Sviatoshynskyi district: A fire in an open area was eliminated.

One civilian in the Podilskyi district was injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

