The Latest

Official: Russian attacks on Kherson kill three, injure eight civilians

Russian artillery and air attacks on Kherson Oblast killed three civilians on 8 September, local authorities say.
byYuri Zoria
09/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian attacks on the frontline Kherson Oblast killed three and injured eight other civilians on 8 September, according to Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin.

On 8 September, the Russian forces carried out 59 fire attacks in Kherson Oblast, firing a total of 244 mortar and artillery shells, Grad rockets, UAVs, and air bombs, according to the official. The regional capital city of Kherson saw five artillery strikes, he says.

“The Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the settlements of the region, [including] the premises of a garage cooperative in Kherson, and an educational institution building in the Beryslav district,” Prokudin added.

Kherson City and many regional other towns and villages are located on the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnipro River within the range of the Russian artillery, operating from the Russian-occupied left bank.

