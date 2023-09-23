Russian fire attacks kill at least two, injure four civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 22 September

In their daily updates, Kherson and Donetsk regional authorities reported that Russian attacks on residential areas resulted in more civilian casualties on 22 September with at least two civilians killed by the Russian shelling.

Kherson

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram that Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured three more in the region. According to him, Russians carried out 119 fire attacks launching 598 pieces of ammunition from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, ATGM, UAVs, and aircraft, with 25 shells hitting the regional capital city of Kherson.

“Russian troops hit residential areas of the region’s settlements; medical and educational institutions, a “point of Invincibility” (a special shelter for the case of long power outages, – Ed), and the territory of a grain elevator in Beryslav district; educational institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, and a penitentiary institution in Kherson district,” Prokudin wrote.

Donetsk Oblast

On 22 September, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast and injured one more, according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

According to the administration, a civilian was killed in Serebrianka, Lysychansk sector, where the Russian shelling damaged two homes. Meanwhile, a Russian attack on Zelenyi Hai, Volnovakha direction, injured a local resident and damaged seven two-storey buildings, one detached home, a community center, and industrial buildings.

The Administration says at night, Russian troops struck Novovasylivka in the oblast’s Pokrovsk community with four Shahed-series one-way attack drones, damaging a farm but hurting no one.

Russian air and artillery strikes on Vuhledar, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kleban-Byk, and other settlements damaged a number of detached homes, a multi-storey building, industrial facilities, a hospital, a cinema theater, and an infrastructure facility, according to the Donetsk oblast authorities.

