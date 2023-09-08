One killed, 52 injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih police station

One policeman was killed, and three were rescued from under the rubble after a Russian missile strike on a police station in Kryvyi Rih, the central-Ukrainian hometown of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

One building of the police station was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of 200 square meters after the missile strike around 9:00 on 8 September. Nearby buildings were also damaged, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service informed.

Aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a police station in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service

As of 12:30, 52 people were injured, Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior stated. As per Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, 19 people are hospitalized, with three of them in heavy condition in the operating hall.