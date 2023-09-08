Bodycam captures first minutes of rescue operation after Russian strike on police station in Ukraine’s south

Russian missile strike hit the police station in the hometown of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Kryvyi Rih, around 9 a.m.

Bodycam of police officer captured first minutes of rescue operation after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih police station in Ukraine's south



According to updated information, the strike injured 72 people and killed 1 policeman. Many survived under the rubble.… pic.twitter.com/m1NaOk6UcO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 8, 2023

The strike damaged 80 high-rise buildings — homes to nearly 5,000 people — while dozens of people were wounded, said Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih.

One building of the police station was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of 200 square meters. Dozens of people were wounded under the rubble, including police servicemen. Many survived in conditions where the chances to survive are usually small.

The body camera of one of the police officers captured the first moments of rescue efforts when police servicemen were dismantling the rubble, saving dozens of lives.

