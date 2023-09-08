Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Bodycam captures first minutes of rescue operation after Russian strike on police station in Ukraine’s south

According to updated information, the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih police station injured 72 people and killed one policeman on 8 September 2023. Many survived under the rubble.
byBohdan Ben
08/09/2023
Russian missile strike hit the police station in the hometown of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Kryvyi Rih, around 9 a.m.

The strike damaged 80 high-rise buildings — homes to nearly 5,000 people — while dozens of people were wounded, said Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih.

One building of the police station was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of 200 square meters. Dozens of people were wounded under the rubble, including police servicemen. Many survived in conditions where the chances to survive are usually small.

The body camera of one of the police officers captured the first moments of rescue efforts when police servicemen were dismantling the rubble, saving dozens of lives.

Russian strikes kill, injure civilians in strikes on Ukraine’s south, east, north

