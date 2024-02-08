Ukraine repels Russia’s Shahed suicide drone attack, as debris injures two police officers

Overnight on 8 February, Russia attacked Ukraine’s southern regions with Iranian-made Shahed suicide drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 11 out of 17 Shaheds in the oblasts of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The attack injured two police officers and damaged several buildings. The reports noted that the Russian forces launched the 17 Shahed-136/131 UAVs launched from Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea.
For several months now, Russia has been launching suicide drone attacks against Ukraine almost every day, targeting various cities and often causing civilian casualties.